AIM-listed Chaarat Gold has appointed Peter Carter as its new chief operating officer. Carter has more than 30 years' experience in open pit engineering mine management and project development. This includes leadership roles in the construction and operation of the Kumtor and Boroo gold mines in the Kyrgyz Republic and Mongolia, and the fast-track development of the Karma heap leach project in Burkina Faso. He will lead the company's Bishkek team to deliver the "optimal plan" for the development ...

