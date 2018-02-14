Eurozone industrial production rose more than in expected in December, while gross domestic product growth for the fourth quarter was in line with expectations, according to data released by Eurostat on Wednesday. Industrial production was up 0.4% on the month in December, beating expectations for a 0.2% jump but down from a 1.3% increase in November. The production of durable goods rose 2.7%, while the production of intermediate goods and energy was up 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively, and ...

