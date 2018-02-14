The following information is based on a press release from Atlas Copco AB (Atlas Copco) published on January 26, 2018 and may be subject to change.



The board of Atlas Copco will propose that the Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for April 24, 2018, resolves in a distribution of shares in Epiroc AB (Epiroc) to Atlas Copco shareholders, whereby one (1) share of Atlas Copco will entitle their holder to one (1) share of Epiroc. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the AGM approves the proposed share distribution, and other regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Atlas Copco (ATCOA), according to one of the below alternatives.



For further information please find attached file.



