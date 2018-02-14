Global Bathtub Market 2018-2023: Market is Expected to Reach an Estimated $9.9 Billion

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Bathtub Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The global bathtub market is expected to reach an estimated $9.9 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2018 to 2023.

The future of the bathtub market looks good with opportunities in residential and non-residential buildings. The major drivers for the growth of this market are a rise in housing construction, increasing demand for luxury plumbing fixtures, and a rise in household income.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the bathtub by industry, are the introduction of high-tech bathtubs with advanced features including wall-mounted LCD, hydrotherapy features, and the increasing adoption of soaking tubs.

A total of 103 figures / charts and 72 tables are provided in this 162 -page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.

It is forcast that the whirlpool bathtub segment will show above average growth during the forecast period.



Within the global bathtub market, the residential segment is expected to remain the largest segment. Increasing demand for urban housing along with increasing household income will stimulate bathtub demand over the forecast period.



APAC is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to increasing investments in residential and non-residential construction and increasing per capita income in developing nations.



Some of the features of Bathtub Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global bathtub market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by segments and region.Segmentation analysis: Global bathtub market size by various applications such as product, material, shape, and end use in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global bathtub market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of bathtub in the global bathtub market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of bathtub in the global bathtub market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Bathtub Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Bathtub Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Standard Bathtub

3.3.2: Whirlpool Bathtub

3.4: Global Bathtub Market by Material

3.4.1: Acrylic Bathtubs

3.4.2: Cast Iron Bathtubs

3.4.3: Fiberglass Bathtubs

3.4.4: Other Materials

3.5: Global Bathtub Market by Shape

3.6: Global Bathtub Market by End Use

3.6.1: Residential

3.6.1.1: New Residential

3.6.1.2: Remodeling

3.6.2: Commercial



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2012 to 2023

4.1: Global Bathtub Market by Region

4.2: North American Bathtub Market

4.2.1: Market by Product Type: Standard Bathtub and Whirlpool Bathtub

4.2.2: Market by Material Type: Acrylic, Cast Iron Bathtub, Fiberglass Bathtub, and Other Materials

4.2.3: Market by End Use: Residential and Commercial

4.3: European Bathtub Market

4.3.1: Market by Product Type: Standard Bathtub and Whirlpool Bathtub

4.3.2: Market by Material: Acrylic, Cast Iron, Fiberglass, and Others

4.3.3: Market for End Use: Residential and Commercial

4.4: APAC Bathtub Market

4.4.1: Market by Product Type: Standard Bathtub and Whirlpool Bathtub

4.4.2: Market by Material Type: Acrylic, Cast Iron, Fiberglass, and Other Materials

4.4.3: Market for End Use: Residential and Commercial

4.5: ROW Bathtub Market

4.5.1: Market by Product Type: Standard Bathtub and Whirlpools Bathtub

4.5.2: Market by Material Type: Acrylic, Cast Iron, Fiberglass, and Other Materials

4.5.3: Market by End Use: Residential and Commercial



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Bathtub Market by Product

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Bathtub Market by Material

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Bathtub Market by End Use

7.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Bathtub Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Bathtub Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansions in the Global Bathtub Market

7.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Bathtub Market



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Toto LTD

8.2: Villeroy & Boch

8.3: Kaldewei

8.4: Kohler

8.5: Roca

8.6: RAK CERAMICS

8.7: Duravit

8.8: HSIL

8.9: Jaguar

8.10: Jacuzzi Corp



