

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Indian shares gave up initial gains to end lower on Wednesday, with banks coming under heavy selling pressure, after the Reserve Bank of India unveiled new norms for dealing with non-performing assets and Punjab National Bank said it detected fraudulent transactions amounting to more than $1.77 billion involving billionaire jeweler Nirav Modi, his wife, brother and partner.



The benchmark BSE Sensex ended down 144.52 points or 0.42 percent at 34,155.95 while the broader Nifty index dropped 38.85 points or 0.37 percent to 10,500.90



PNB shares fell more than 10 percent while rivals Yes Bank, SBI and Axis Bank lost 4-5 percent.



Natco Pharma tumbled 4.2 percent amid news of USFDA inspection at its API facility in Mekaguda, near Hyderabad.



Bank of India slumped 8 percent as it reported a net loss of Rs 2,341.10 crore for the third quarter ended December.



Global cues were mostly positive ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays and the U.S inflation report due later in the day, which may provide further cues on interest-rate changes in the world's largest economy.



It is feared that a spike in inflation on the back of a tightening labor market and increased government spending may push Treasury yields higher once again and send equities spiraling lower.



