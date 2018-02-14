Graduates with Knowledge of East and West will be More Employable in the Global Economy

Collaboration Among Western and Eastern Universities Crucial in Preparing Global Talents

ISTANBUL, Feb. 14,2018 /PRNewswire/ --Collaboration among Western and Eastern Institutes of Higher Learning (HEIs) is crucial now, more than ever, in developing global graduates with balanced knowledge of the East and West. Graduates with knowledge and experience of both power blocks will be more employable in the global economy said Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh , the Honourable Minister of Higher Education, Malaysia, in his speech at the EURIE (Eurasia Higher Education Summit) 2018 in Istanbul this morning.

Speaking to some 2,500 delegates which consists of educators from the Eurasian region and all parts of the world, Minister Idris said that Malaysia has a comprehensive approach in redesigning higher education for Industry 4.0 and welcomes international collaboration, especially on student mobility, academic mobility and research collaboration.

"A significant amount of research pursued by Malaysian academics is done through international collaboration with 196 countries and we have funding agencies from the UK and Japan. Between 2012 and 2017, over 55,700 publication were co-authored between Malaysian and international researchers. 10 Malaysian researchers are among the top 1% most cited (Thompson Reuters), indicating a high level of quality of researchers produced.

"We cannot underestimate the importance of student mobility programmes - the significance of cross border and cross cultural learning and experience in learning spaces that is foreign to our own. It develops cultural awareness and cultural appreciation, interpersonal skills, communication skills - what we have simply termed as 'soft skills' but these are no longer 'soft' skills, these skills will set a student apart, be more competitive, culturally sensitive and more employable in the global workforce.

"Malaysia welcomes international students from all over the world, we believe students will learn more in Malaysia, both in and out of the traditional learning spaces.

"Malaysia is the 12th most preferred education destination in the world (UNESCO 2014). Our education system ranks 25th(U21), we have 11 subjects that rank in the world's top 50 and 42 subjects in top100(QS, 2017). Our five research universities are among the top 8 universities in Asean. Malaysia offers a culture that is uniquely Asian, - the Malay, Chinese and Indian culture and tradition and we also welcome the diversity our 170,068 international students from more than 150 countries add to the exciting potpourri

"We are prioritising TVET education- automotive, logistics and supply chain, food technology, halal manufacturing, industrial design, culinary, tourism and hospitality are some of the programmes we specialise in and are open to collaboration.

"We have friendly immigration laws and its fairly easy to apply to study in Malaysia via our one-stop-centre- Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS)," Minister Idris said.

EURIE is a three-day Conference and Exhibition. "Platforms such as these are crucial in developing effective partnerships which will enhance the curriculum and student learning experience. We continuously strive to enhance both," said Dato' Prof. Rujhan Mustafa, CEO of EMGS.

For information on studying in Malaysia, refer to www.educationmalaysia.gov.my