Inspiration Mining Corporation: Inspiration Provides Update on Negotiations with Compassion Cannabis

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspiration Mining Corporation ("Inspiration" or the "Corporation") (OTC PINK:IRMGF) (CSE:ISM) is pleased to provide an update with respect to its continuing discussions with Compassion Cannabis Corp. ("Compassion Cannabis"). Pursuant to its press release dated January 11, 2018, the Corporation announced that it had commenced negotiations with Compassion Cannabis whereby the Corporation and Compassion Cannabis will enter into some form of a business relationship which will initiate Compassion Cannabis' exposure to the Canadian public markets.

The Corporation and Compassion Cannabis are continuing their discussions as to which business arrangement would best suit the interests of all parties, and both Cannabis Compassion and Inspiration are very optimistic on a positive outcome. In the interim, the parties have contemplated to establish a wholly owned subsidiary of Compassion Cannabis in Western Europe with the Netherlands being the leading choice. The establishment of the subsidiary will advance the business of the company.

About Compassion Cannabis

Compassion Cannabis has the expertise to capitalize on the various facets of the going marijuana market, including the "Vape" market and dispensary centers for the industry. The Corporation is of the opinion that the "Vape" market and dispensary centers represent an opportunity to capitalize on the growing medical cannabis industry.

Inspiration will continue to provide shareholders with updates on the status of its discussions with Compassion Cannabis. The company has every intention to fulfil its due diligence and bring this understanding to a reality for the benefit of all inflicted with conditions that are not readily available through main street medicine.

