

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic growth accelerated marginally in the three months ended December, after easing in the previous quarter, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 3.5 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, just above the 3.4 percent rise in the third quarter.



During the second quarter of 2017, the rate of expansion was 3.7 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the economy grew at a faster pace of 3.6 percent annually in the December quarter, following a 3.5 percent increase in the September quarter.



Quarter-on-quarter, GDP rose 0.9 percent from the third quarter, when it grew by 0.8 percent.



Data also showed that annual employment growth for the fourth quarter was 2.2 percent, down from 2.3 percent in the previous quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX