$16 Bn Polarizer Film Market 2012-2023 by Technology (STN, TFT, TN Polarizer Film) & Application (TV, Monitor, Notebook, Mobile Phone)

The "Polarizer Film Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report

The global polarizer film market is expected to reach an estimated $16 billion by 2023 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2023.

The future of the polarizer film market looks attractive with opportunities in the television, monitor, notebook, and cell phone markets. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for mobile phone and television displays, increasing demand for larger panel size, increasing penetration of quantum dot displays (QD-LED) for better visibility, and growth in demand for high quality organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays in smartphones.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the polarizer film industry, include development of ultra-thin polarizer film and the development of blue light high transmission polarizer film.

The study includes the market size and forecast for the global polarizer film market through 2023, segmented by technology, application, and region as follows:

Polarizer Film Market by Technology [Volume (M Sqm) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 - 2023]: Super Twisted Nematic (STN) Thin Film Transistor (TFT) Twisted Nematic (TN)

Polarizer Film Market by End Use [Volume (M Sqm) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 - 2023]:

Televisions Monitors Notebooks Mobile Phones Others

Polarizer Film Market by Region [Volume (M Sqm) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 - 2023]:

North America Europe Asia Pacific China Japan Taiwan South Korea The Rest of the World

Some of the polarizer film companies profiled in this report include Nitto Denko , Sumitomo, Chem, LG Chem, Fujifilm, and Mntech among others.

It is forecast that TFT film will remain the largest market and witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to its attractive properties of delivering better resolution, energy efficiency, and low price.



Within the polarizer film market, television segment is expected to remain the largest end use market due to the increasing demand for LED display and growth in larger display size. The mobile phone segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by increasing demand for smartphones in China, India, and other developing regions.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of significant growth in the demand for larger screen televisions and increasing demand for smartphones in India and China.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classification

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Polarizer Film Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Polarizer Film Market by Application

3.3.1: Television

3.3.2: Monitor

3.3.3: Notebook

3.3.4: Mobile Phone

3.3.5: Others

3.4: Global Polarizer Film Market by Technology

3.4.1: STN Polarizer Film

3.4.2: TFT Polarizer Film

3.4.3: TN Polarizer Film



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Polarizer Film Market by Region

4.2: North American Polarizer Film Market

4.3: European Polarizer Film Market

4.4: APAC Polarizer Film Market

4.4.2: Japanese Polarizer Film Market

4.4.3: Taiwanese Polarizer Film Market

4.4.4: South Korean Polarizer Film Market

4.4.5: Chinese Polarizer Film Market

4.5: ROW Polarizer Film Market

4.5.1: Market by Application: Television, Monitor, Notebook, Mobile Phone, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Polarizer Film Market by Technology

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Polarizer Film Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Polarizer Film Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Polarizer Film Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Global Polarizer film market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Polarizer Film Market

6.3.4: Technology Development



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Nitto Denko Corporation

7.2: LG Chem

7.3: Fujifilm

7.4: Sumitomo Chem

7.5: Samsung SDI

7.6: Dexerials Corporation

7.7: Polatechno Co., Ltd.

7.8: Shenzhen Sunnypol Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

7.9: BenQ Materials Corporation

