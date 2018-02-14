

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wyndham Worldwide (WYN) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $150 million, or $1.47 per share. This was higher than $146 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $1.39 billion. This was up from $1.32 billion last year.



Wyndham Worldwide earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $150 Mln. vs. $146 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.47 vs. $1.35 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q4): $1.39 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.90 - $7.05 Full year revenue guidance: $5.26 - $5.40 Bln



