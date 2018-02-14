Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) announced today that the Company will be presenting at the 2018 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET. An audio webcast and slides from the presentation will be made available on Nomad Foods' website at http://www.nomadfoods.com.

About Nomad Foods Limited

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is a leading frozen foods company building a global portfolio of best-in-class food companies and brands within the frozen category and across the broader food sector. Nomad Foods produces, markets and distributes brands in 17 countries and has the leading market share in Western Europe. The Company's portfolio of leading frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. More information on Nomad Foods Limited is available at http://www.nomadfoods.com.

