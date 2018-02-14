New Partnership Teams OXiGEN with One of the World's Most Successful Sports Organizations

Level Brands (NYSE American: LEVB) client, OXiGEN, which produces groundbreaking oxygenated water and shot products, has been announced as the Official Functional Water Recovery Tool for FC Bayern, one of the world's most successful soccer and sports organizations. Level Brands' Chairman Emeritus and Chief Brand Strategist, Kathy Ireland, serves as OXiGEN Chief Branding Advisor, brand ambassador and business consultant, with Level Brands subsidiaries I'M1 and EE1 providing marketing and promotional support.

OXiGEN products contain the proprietary ingredient, Activated Stabilized Oxygen (ASO). ASO is a highly stable O 4 oxygen molecule, different from regular O 2 , which is compressed gas. When oxygen in the form of O 4 is used in OXiGEN's water and shot products, it doesn't dissipate from the bottle when it is opened. OXiGEN water contains 100 times more oxygen than regular water, while OXiGEN shot has five times more oxygen than OXiGEN water.

"This is a powerful accomplishment between OXiGEN and FC Bayern, one of the most successful and strongest brands in the world of sports," says Kathy Ireland. "OXiGEN products work almost immediately after consumption, allowing one to experience faster recovery from exercise and enabling them to push harder and get back to training sooner. These products fit perfectly in the competitive sports world, as they also help athletes recover faster from training. Our team has always believed that OXiGEN is destined for global success, and we are excited to be a part of this worldwide expansion."

FC Bayern has won 27 national championships, 18 domestic cups as well as five UEFA Champions League titles, making it the most successful German team in history. With over 652 million followers worldwide, FC Bayern is one of the strongest brands in global sports. The three-year partnership will focus on the Americas, Middle East and Asia. The official partnership started during the team's winter break training camp in Doha, Qatar, which saw the players make use of OXiGEN as they undertook an intensive training program ahead of the second half of the season.

About Level Brands, Inc. (www.LevelBrands.com

Level Brands creates bold, unconventional and socially responsible branding for leading businesses. With a focus on corporate brand management and consumer products marketing art, beauty, fashion, health & wellness including the beverage space, entertainment, and real estate. Licensed brand marketing is at the core of the Level Brand businesses: Ireland Men One or I'M1, for millennial men and the women who love them; Encore Endeavor One or EE1, corporate brand management and producer of experiential entertainment events and products across multiple platforms; kathy ireland Health Wellness; Beauty Pin-Ups, Level Brands' hair care and disruptive women's products brand.

About OXiGEN

Founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2014, Formula Four Beverages Inc., maker of OXiGEN, is the premier supplier of high-quality, science-based oxygenated beverage products that benefit the health, wellness and lifestyle of everyone; our products don't discriminate. For more information visit us at www.drinkOXiGEN.comor chat with us through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @F4OXiGEN. ASO is a registered trademark of Oxigenesis, Inc. Used with permission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should," "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in Level Brands, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 26, 2017 and our other filings with the SEC. Level Brands, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180214005142/en/

Contacts:

Guttman Associates PR Marketing

Rona Menashe, 310-246-4600

Executive Vice President

rona@guttmanpr.com