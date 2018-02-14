Cloud Lending Solutions, a leader in cloud-based commercial lending and leasing software, announced upgrades to its front-to-end lending platform for clients using: CL Loan, CL Lease, CL Originate, CL Collections, CL Marketplace, and CL Portal. The Cloud Lending Solutions lending platform supports over ninety clients worldwide who are engaged in Commercial Lending, Small Business Lending, Construction Loans, Secured Unsecured Consumer Loans, and Equipment Leasing.

"This latest release is a continuation of our commitment to customers and the market. As we expand globally, clients are leveraging our product to increase loan volumes and decrease both operational and capital expenses in their highly competitive lending environment," said Snehal Fulzele, Co-Founder, and CEO of Cloud Lending Solutions. "The Lynx release is a blend of market-based product advancements and customer requested features. With our ability to create a digital application process and eliminate re-keying of data, our clients are seeing upwards of 35% cost reduction and increased loan application volumes many times over. We are giving our customers same year ROI from their IT systems, not the 3 to 5 years ROI lenders are accustomed to."

The Lynx release, designed around leasing and lending efficiency, delivers many sought-after features to the market including:

Collaboration and Communication Integration of bi-directional communication threads with lending teams and external borrowers combined with audit and tracking

Multi-Party Scorecards Fully configurable for different loan/lease types and relationships

Global Relationship View Lenders can get a 360-degree view of every borrowing entity and can calculate entity and global credit exposure

Borrower Portal Builder Design and manage a front-end portal through a library of portal components using a declarative (point and click) user interface

Collections Dashboard Redesigned Collections dashboard with ability to add new UI elements through declarative (point and click) user interface

This product release follows a recent announcement last month of the Cloud Lending Solutions Lease Xcelerate Program for lessors looking to go live with a full implementation or run a proof-of-concept for a new lease practice in eight weeks.

About Cloud Lending Solutions

Cloud Lending Solutions is a lending platform for financial institutions looking to create the ultimate borrower experience. Through our integrated front-to-end lending platform, lenders can simplify their entire lending experience, accelerate loan processing and revenues, and reduce operational inefficiencies through automation configurations. With solutions for Commercial Loans, SMB Lending, Construction Loans, Secured Unsecured Consumer Loans, and Equipment Leasing, our platform supports the next generation of products and services aimed at providing real product differentiation. Built on the Salesforce Force.com platform, the world's #1 CRM, Cloud Lending Solutions has over 90 clients globally with offices in San Mateo, London, Sydney, and Bangalore. To learn more, visit us at https://www.cloudlendinginc.com/

