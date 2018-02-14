sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
14.02.2018 | 13:02
(4 Leser)
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Intelex Announces EHSQ Alliance Award Finalists Recognizing Top Customers Changing Business for Good

TORONTO, February 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Winners to be honored at the 2018 EHSQ Alliance Conference April 18th in Austin, Texas

Intelex Technologies, a leading global provider of cloud-based Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management software, announced the 2018 EHSQ Alliance award finalists from 9 categories today.

With customers around the globe, awards range from Environmental Stewardship, Quality Excellence, Health & Safety performance to Implementation Partner.

"These awards are an opportunity for us as a community to celebrate excellence in the field of Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management, and to recognize the innovative and ground-breaking work that is done everyday within our industry. Our hope is that the best practices shared here will inspire the entire industry to transform and accelerate their EHSQ performance and truly make industry-wide impact to Change Business for Good." said Vinay Nair, Senior Vice President Marketing, Intelex.

Intelex is recognizing excellence in innovation, leadership, commitment and outstanding achievement demonstrated by customers and partners in the below categories.

Finalists include:

Award                     Finalist            Finalist            Finalist
    Implementation Partner    Arcadis             ERM                 Summit EHSQ


    Solution Partner          Enhesa              RegScan

                              GBW Rail Car
    Quality Excellence        Services            NASA                Nestle

    Supplier Management
    Excellence                CKE                 Nexteer             Starbucks

    EHSQ All-Star             Chris Ward          Jeremy Milam

    Health & Safety
    Performance               Ecolab              Bimbo Bakeries      Moss

                                                  GBW Rail Car        Energy Transfer
    Environmental Stewardship Cabot               Services            Partners

                              LP Building                             GBW Rail Car
    Integrated EHSQ           Products            DHL Supply Chain    Services

    Engagement                ABB                 Ecolab              Agnico Eagle

About the EHSQ Alliance Conference
Winners will be announced at the 2018 Alliance Conference on April 18thin Austin, Texas during the Awards ceremony dinner at the Fairmont hotel. The 2018 EHSQ Alliance Conference will be held from April 18-20th. More information here: (Link)

About Intelex Technologies:
With more than 1,000 clients and 1 million users, Intelex Technologies Inc. is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992 its scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g., ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and OHSAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Intelex is one of North America's fastest-growing tech companies, the recipient of Waterstone's Most Admired Corporate Cultures award, Aon Hewitt's best employer award, and previous repeat winner of Deloitte's Best Managed Companies award. For more information, visithttp://www.intelex.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Rollo
416-646-2597
Jennifer.Rollo@intelex.com



