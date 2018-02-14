

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Green Agriculture, Inc. (CGA) announced, for fiscal 2018, the company now expects net income of $23 million to $32 million; and EPS of $0.60 to $0.83. The company confirmed revenue guidance of $263 million to $301 million. For third-quarter, management expects revenue of $68 million to $78 million; net income of $6 million to $8 million; and EPS of $0.15 to $0.20.



For second-quarter, China Green Agriculture reported net income of $7.8 million, EPS of $0.20, and net sales of 63.4 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX