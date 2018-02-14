Dedicated to the creation and development of disruptive healthcare start-ups

iBionext, a management company and start-up studio specializing in the creation and development of disruptive healthcare start-ups, today announced that it has completed the closing of its fund iBionext Growth Fund for a total of 90 million euros.

After a first closing of 46 million euros, completed 6 months after the creation of iBionext, the fund has attracted new top tier investors, alongside historical investors which have strongly strengthened their commitments. iBionext Growth Fund is supported by around 20 professional investors including leading international industrials, family offices, pension funds and health insurance companies and institutional investors, alongside the Biotech Healthcare Acceleration Fund (FABS) managed by Bpifrance as part of the Investments for the Future Program (PIA) led by the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI).

iBionext Growth Fund is a new and unique approach to financing growth. Its novel strategy is focused on financing a small and de-risked portfolio of high-potential start-ups, enabling their rapid growth.

The Fund co-created and invested in 5 start-ups that offer revolutionary solutions for unmet medical or industrial needs. These 5 start-ups (Chronocam, Chronolife, Tilak Healhcare, BrainEver, Brainiac) are now in the midst of accelerating their development and are aiming to start clinical trials and or commercialization activities, leveraging the knowledge and experience of iBionext. A sixth and last project is currently being selected by the iBionext start-up studio team.

iBionext has privileged access to breakthrough technologies in healthcare, through its network of scientists and experts from prestigious research and development centers around the world. Grouped on a single site in Paris, the "Passage de l'innovation", iBionext companies constitute a unique ecosystem, conducive to expertise pooling and knowledge sharing.

Alexia Perouse, Managing Director and Partner of iBionext, commented: "In 18 months, we have achieved all the commitments we made when iBionext was created, and deployed most of our portfolio in neuromorphism and the convergence of health disciplines. We are delighted to have generated such momentum around our new concept of start-up studio and we thank our investors for their trust. The renewed commitments from our historical investors and the size of the tickets invested speak to the attractiveness of HealthTech."

