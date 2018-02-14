Papercut Services North America LLC: PaperCut Releases Version 18.0 with Print Room, Fab Lab Capabilities

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PaperCut (https://www.papercut.com/), a global software company, today announced the general availability of its PaperCut MF v18.0 (https://blog.papercut.com/new-and-noteworthy-18-0/)software (https://blog.papercut.com/new-and-noteworthy-18-0/), bringing specialty production printing and 3D printing under one, easy to use software solution. Admins and operators can simply manage all specialty jobs, while also taking advantage of PaperCut's powerful cost management, security and user identification features with the new Job Ticketing (https://www.papercut.com/products/mf/job-ticketing/) capability.

The update connects in-house print rooms and fab labs at educational institutions, legal organizations, local governments, commercial organizations and hospitals to PaperCut's print management system. The Job Ticketing capability allows operators to accept specialty and 3D printing job submissions, such as laser cutting and prototype production, and track them through the production process while communicating the status to the requesting user.

"Until now, the lack of connection between our customers' general and specialty printing solutions - such as print rooms and 3D fab labs - has been a burden that cost them both time and money," said Chris Dance, co-founder and CEO of PaperCut. "To solve these problems, we've created a simple solution that will improve their specialty printing controls, security and payment options."

Because this feature falls under the same software individuals use to manage general office printing, users don't have to set up a separate profile or be re-authenticated to submit a print request, track its progression and flag questions or last-minute changes to the operator. This allows operators to spend less time managing processes-which are often manual and time-consuming-and more time driving adoption of their services and delivering high quality products for their customers.

Previously, organizations needing specialty prints lack affordable or efficient options-or both-to produce and manage jobs. Businesses would either have to use tedious, manual approaches to tracking and management, or purchase expensive software solutions limited in scope.

"The need for specialty print production is only increasing for organizations, especially universities," said Andy Slawetsky, President of Industry Analysts, Inc. "This market barely existed five years ago. Since then, there's been a rapid increase in demand resulting in a high unmet need for specialty print jobs to be managed and tracked under a unified capacity."

In addition to increased integration and workflow efficiency, the v18.0 release:

Reduces the need to purchase additional software packages for the print room

Supports all document formats and fonts on customers' personal, work and mobile devices.

Leverages customers' existing user permissions and accounting environment, charging for a job at any point straight back to their account.

Enables end users to submit a print room or 3D job through the streamlined web interface.

Builds a "personal touch" into the technology print room customers love, allowing for direct operator-customer communication and consistent updates on order progress.

Following PaperCut's true vendor-neutral approach, PaperCut MF v18.0 additional embedded solutions and updates have been made across a breadth of MFD devices, ensuring the platform stays up and running in conjunction with manufacturer progress. For full details on interoperability and product specs, please review the release notes, accessible here (https://www.papercut.com/products/mf/release-history/).

Availability

PaperCut MF v18.0 is now available to existing and future customers and partners. Pricing is licensed per print room as one standard product, with education and commercial customers having access to a single price exclusively as a feature of PaperCut.

About PaperCut Software

Around the world, workplaces are wrestling with printing costs and print management complexity. PaperCut is solving those problems, one workplace at a time. Since 1998, PaperCut has helped 50 million users in 175 countries save trillions of pages of paper. With PaperCut in their print environment, IT managers solve their nagging print problems once and for all. How? Its two software solutions - PaperCut MF and PaperCut NG - are cross-platform and vendor neutral. That means they work with any printer and any operating system. Plus, both solutions feature ground-breaking technology such as mobility print, secure print release, and rich reporting tools. Businesses of all shapes, sizes and industry benefit from the control, security and financial and environmental savings that PaperCut software was built for. Learn more at www.papercut.com (http://www.papercut.com/).

