AB Traction: Year-end Report 2017

Period October - December

The result after taxes amounted to MSEK -145 (127), distributed as follows: Active holdings, listed MSEK -117 (75). Active holdings, unlisted MSEK -19 (8). Financial investments MSEK -7 (47).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -9.83 (8.59).

The net asset value per share decreased by 5.1 (+5.7) percent.

The holding in Banking Automation Ltd was sold.

Agreement to sell the holding in Eitech.

Period January - December

The result after taxes amounted to MSEK 304 (401), distributed as follows: Active holdings, listed MSEK 277 (306). Active holdings, unlisted MSEK -33 (-34). Financial investments MSEK 71 (140).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 20.58 (27.09).

The net asset value per share increased by 12.0 (18.9) percent, adjusted for dividend paid.

The net asset value per share amounted to SEK 186 (168).

The return on listed active holdings was 29 percent.

The return on other listed shares was 13 percent.

Interest-bearing investments, cash and cash equivalents amount to just short of SEK 1.2 billion.

Events after the period under review

The change in value of listed holdings since 31 December 2017 amounts to MSEK 18.

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 2.75 (2.15) per share.

The holding in Eitech was sold on 8 January 2018 after approval by the Swedish competition authority.

New major owner (49 percent) in Mönsterås Metall, which simultaneously has acquired Ankarsrum Die Casting.

For additional information, please contact:

Petter Stillström, CEO, Tel: +46 (0)8-506 289 00

This information is information that AB Traction (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 1.00 p.m., CET on February 14, 2018.

Year-end report 2017 (http://hugin.info/86925/R/2168686/835051.pdf)



