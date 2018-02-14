AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER):

Net income of $266.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $1,076.2 million for the full year 2017

Diluted earnings per share of $1.67 for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $6.43 for the full year 2017

Highlights

402 aircraft transactions executed in 2017, including 119 widebody transactions.

99.1% fleet utilization rate for the full year 2017.

6.8 years average age of owned fleet.

6.9 years average remaining lease term.

$5.3 billion of aircraft purchased and $2.4 billion of aircraft sold in 2017.

Ordered 30 Boeing 787 aircraft and 50 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft in 2017.

$9.6 billion of available liquidity and adjusted debt/equity ratio of 2.8 to 1.

16% increase in book value per share since December 31, 2016.

Repurchased 23.7 million shares in 2017 for $1.1 billion.

New $200 million share repurchase program authorized, which will run through June 30, 2018.

Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap, commented: "I am very pleased to report another strong set of financial results for 2017 which is due to the hard work and relentless focus on execution of our team. During the year, we generated earnings per share of $6.43 and net income of $1.1 billion. Our platform also purchased a record $5.3 billion of newaircraft in 2017, and sold approximately $2.4 billion of mid-life assets, as part of our transition to new technology aircraft."

Full Year 2017 Financial Results

Net income of $1,076.2 million, compared with $1,046.6 million for 2016.

Diluted earnings per share of $6.43, compared with $5.52 for 2016, an increase of 16%, primarily driven by the repurchase of 48.7 million shares during 2016 and 2017.

Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Net income of $266.3 million, compared with $364.7 million for the same period in 2016. Diluted earnings per share of $1.67, compared with $2.01 for the same period in 2016.

The decrease in net income was primarily due to the fact that during the fourth quarter of 2016, we recognized income from lease terminations and a gain related to the repayment of a note receivable earlier than expected.

The decrease in diluted earnings per share was driven by the same factors as net income, partially offset by the repurchase of 29.4 million shares from October 2016 through December 2017.

Revenue and Net Spread

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2017 2016 % increase/ (decrease) 2017 2016 % increase/ (decrease) (U.S. Dollars in millions) (U.S. Dollars in millions) Lease revenue: Basic lease rents $ 1,035.3 $ 1,061.8 (2%) $ 4,194.2 $ 4,395.3 (5%) Maintenance rents and other receipts 162.6 159.1 2% 519.6 472.3 10% Lease revenue 1,197.9 1,220.9 (2%) 4,713.8 4,867.6 (3%) Net gain on sale of assets 48.5 58.7 (17%) 229.1 138.5 65% Other income 16.6 89.0 (81%) 94.6 146.0 (35%) Total Revenues and other income $ 1,263.0 $ 1,368.6 (8%) $ 5,037.5 $ 5,152.1 (2%)

Basic lease rents were $1,035.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with $1,061.8 million for the same period in 2016. The decrease was primarily due to the sale of mid-life and older aircraft during 2016 and 2017.

Maintenance rents and other receipts were $162.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with $159.1 million for the same period in 2016.

Net gain on sale of assets for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $48.5 million, relating to 27 aircraft sold and two aircraft reclassified to finance leases, compared with $58.7 million for the same period in 2016, relating to 37 aircraft sold and three aircraft reclassified to finance leases. The decrease was primarily due to the composition of asset sales.

Other income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $16.6 million, compared with $89.0 million for the same period in 2016. Other income for the fourth quarter of 2016 included income from lease terminations and a gain related to the repayment of a note receivable earlier than expected.

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2017 2016 % increase/ (decrease) 2017 2016 % increase/ (decrease) (U.S. Dollars in millions) (U.S. Dollars in millions) Basic lease rents $ 1,035.3 $ 1,061.8 (2%) $ 4,194.2 $ 4,395.3 (5%) Interest expense 271.5 252.7 7% 1,112.4 1,091.9 2% Adjusted for: Mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps 3.4 18.6 (82%) (14.2) (1.6) 788% Adjusted interest expense 274.9 271.3 1% 1,098.2 1,090.3 1% Net interest margin, or net spread (*) $ 760.4 $ 790.5 (4%) $ 3,096.0 $ 3,305.0 (6%) Average lease assets $ 34,748 $ 34,192 2% $ 34,228 $ 34,857 (2%) Annualized net spread (*) 8.8% 9.3% 9.0% 9.5% (*) Refer to "Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release" for details relating to these non-GAAP measures

As shown in the table above, adjusted interest expense was $274.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with $271.3 million for the same period in 2016.

Annualized net spread was 8.8% for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with 9.3% for the same period in 2016. The decrease was primarily the result of the lower age of our owned fleet which is driven by aircraft sales and purchases from October 2016 to December 2017.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2017 2016 % increase/ (decrease) 2017 2016 % increase/ (decrease) (U.S. Dollars in millions) (U.S. Dollars in millions) Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 67.4 $ 70.3 (4%) $ 240.6 $ 248.2 (3%) Share-based compensation expenses 28.9 26.5 9% 107.7 102.8 5% Total selling, general and administrative expenses $ 96.3 $ 96.8 (1%) $ 348.3 $ 351.0 (1%)

Other Expenses

Asset impairment charges were $10.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with $11.4 million recorded for the same period in 2016. Asset impairment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017 primarily related to lease terminations and was more than offset by maintenance revenue recognized as a result of these lease terminations. Leasing expenses were $141.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with $143.3 million for the same period in 2016.

Effective Tax Rate

Our effective tax rate for the full year 2017 was 13.3%, compared with the effective tax rate of 14.5% for the full year 2016. The effective tax rate is impacted by the source and amount of earnings among our different tax jurisdictions. The effective tax rate in 2017 reflects our re-assessment of our deferred tax assets and liabilities, including as a result of recent U.S. tax reform legislation. The effective tax rate in 2016 included a valuation allowance related to the AeroTurbine losses.

Book Value Per Share

December 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 (U.S. Dollars in millions, except share and per share data) Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity $ 8,579.7 $ 8,524.4 Ordinary shares outstanding 152,992,101 176,247,154 Unvested restricted stock (3,007,752) (3,426,810) Ordinary shares outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock) 149,984,349 172,820,344 Book value per ordinary share outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock) $ 57.20 $ 49.33

Book value per share has increased 16% since December 31, 2016.

Financial Position

December 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 % increase/ (decrease) over December 31, 2016 (U.S. Dollars in millions, except debt/equity ratio) Total cash (incl. restricted) $ 2,024.1 $ 2,364.6 (14%) Total assets 42,040.1 41,620.5 1% Debt 28,420.7 27,717.0 3% Total liabilities 33,401.3 33,038.2 1% Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity 8,579.7 8,524.4 1% Total equity 8,638.8 8,582.3 1% Adjusted debt (*) 26,011.1 24,931.6 4% Adjusted equity (*) 9,388.8 9,332.3 1% Adjusted debt/equity ratio (*) 2.8 to 1 2.7 to 1 4% (*) Refer to "Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release" for details relating to these non-GAAP measures

As of December 31, 2017, AerCap's portfolio consisted of 1,531 aircraft that were owned, on order or managed. The average age of our owned fleet as of December 31, 2017 was 6.8 years and the average remaining contracted lease term was 6.9 years.

Share Repurchase Program

Our Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program authorizing total repurchases of up to $200 million of AerCap ordinary shares through June 30, 2018. Repurchases under the program may be made through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions in accordance with applicable U.S. federal securities laws. The timing of repurchases and the exact number of common shares to be purchased will be determined by the Company's management, in its discretion, and will depend upon market conditions and other factors. The program will be funded using the Company's cash on hand and cash generated from operations. The program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release

The financial information presented in this press release is not audited.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

The following is a definition of non-GAAP measures used in this press release. We believe these measures may further assist investors in their understanding of our operational performance.

Adjusted debt/equity ratio

This measure is the ratio obtained by dividing adjusted debt by adjusted equity.

Adjusted debt means consolidated total debt less cash and cash equivalents, and less a 50% equity credit with respect to certain long-term subordinated debt.

Adjusted equity means total equity, plus the 50% equity credit relating to the long-term subordinated debt.

Adjusted debt and adjusted equity are adjusted by the 50% equity credit to reflect the equity nature of those financing arrangements and to provide information that is consistent with definitions under certain of our debt covenants. We believe this measure may further assist investors in their understanding of our capital structure and leverage.

December 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 (U.S. Dollars in millions, except debt/equity ratio) Debt $ 28,421 $ 27,717 Adjusted for: Cash and cash equivalents (1,660) (2,035) 50% credit for long-term subordinated debt (750) (750) Adjusted debt $ 26,011 $ 24,932 Equity $ 8,639 $ 8,582 Adjusted for: 50% credit for long-term subordinated debt 750 750 Adjusted equity $ 9,389 $ 9,332 Adjusted debt/equity ratio 2.8 to 1 2.7 to 1

Net interest margin, or net spread, and annualized net spread

Net interest margin, or net spread, is the difference between basic lease rents and interest expense, excluding the impact of the mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps. Annualized net spread is net spread for the applicable period, scaled to a one year period. We believe these measures may further assist investors in their understanding of the changes and trends related to the earnings of our leasing activities. These measures reflect the impact from changes in the number of aircraft leased, lease rates and utilization rates, as well as the impact from changes in the amount of debt and interest rates.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with, as of December 31, 2017, 1,531 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Los Angeles, Singapore, Amsterdam, Fort Lauderdale, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

AerCap Holdings N.V. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,659,669 $ 2,035,447 Restricted cash 364,456 329,180 Trade receivables 73,877 64,923 Flight equipment held for operating leases, net 32,396,827 31,501,973 Maintenance rights intangible and lease premium, net 1,501,858 2,167,925 Flight equipment held for sale 630,789 107,392 Net investment in finance and sales-type leases 995,689 755,882 Prepayments on flight equipment 2,930,303 3,265,979 Other intangibles, net 355,512 397,101 Deferred income tax assets 151,234 215,445 Other assets 979,930 779,206 Total Assets $ 42,040,144 $ 41,620,453 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 1,017,374 $ 1,132,536 Accrued maintenance liability 2,461,799 2,750,576 Lessee deposit liability 827,470 859,099 Debt 28,420,739 27,716,999 Deferred income tax liabilities 673,948 578,979 Total liabilities 33,401,330 33,038,189 Ordinary share capital €0.01 par value, 350,000,000 ordinary shares authorized as of December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016; 167,847,345 and 187,847,345 ordinary shares issued and 152,992,101 and 176,247,154 ordinary shares outstanding (including 3,007,752 and 3,426,810 unvested restricted stock) as of December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively 2,058 2,282 Additional paid-in capital 3,714,563 4,505,019 Treasury shares, at cost (14,855,244 and 11,600,191 ordinary shares as of December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively) (731,442) (490,092) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 14,274 (1,769) Accumulated retained earnings 5,580,257 4,509,007 Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity 8,579,710 8,524,447 Non-controlling interest 59,104 57,817 Total Equity 8,638,814 8,582,264 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 42,040,144 $ 41,620,453

AerCap Holdings N.V. Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements (U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues and other income Lease revenue $ 1,197,837 $ 1,220,872 $ 4,713,802 $ 4,867,623 Net gain on sale of assets 48,525 58,681 229,093 138,522 Other income 16,647 89,004 94,598 145,986 Total Revenues and other income 1,263,009 1,368,557 5,037,493 5,152,131 Expenses Depreciation and amortization 425,423 433,533 1,727,296 1,791,336 Asset impairment 10,383 11,428 61,286 81,607 Interest expense 271,500 252,679 1,112,391 1,091,861 Leasing expenses 141,164 143,306 537,752 582,530 Restructuring related expenses 8,272 14,605 53,389 Selling, general and administrative expenses 96,256 96,768 348,291 351,012 Total Expenses 944,726 945,986 3,801,621 3,951,735 Income before income taxes and income of investments accounted for under the equity method 318,283 422,571 1,235,872 1,200,396 Provision for income taxes (50,019) (60,712) (164,718) (173,496) Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method 1,880 3,556 9,199 12,616 Net income $ 270,144 $ 365,415 $ 1,080,353 $ 1,039,516 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest (3,893) (765) (4,202) 7,114 Net income attributable to AerCap Holdings N.V $ 266,251 $ 364,650 $ 1,076,151 $ 1,046,630 Basic earnings per share $ 1.74 $ 2.07 $ 6.68 $ 5.64 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.67 $ 2.01 $ 6.43 $ 5.52 Weighted average shares outstanding basic 153,018,890 175,871,138 161,059,552 185,514,370 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 159,609,223 181,223,598 167,287,508 189,682,036

AerCap Holdings N.V. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Year ended December 31, 2017 2016 Net income $ 1,080,353 $ 1,039,516 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,727,296 1,791,336 Asset impairment 61,286 81,607 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 65,420 55,768 Amortization of lease premium intangibles 13,632 19,836 Amortization of fair value adjustment on debt (194,728) (335,998) Accretion of fair value adjustment on deposits and maintenance liabilities 31,360 55,210 Maintenance rights write off 539,772 652,111 Maintenance liability release to income (302,408) (421,332) Net gain on sale of assets (229,093) (138,522) Deferred income taxes 157,021 161,340 Restructuring related expenses 5,097 33,588 Other 120,489 121,700 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (10,567) 40,065 Other assets 55,309 257,190 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 19,978 (32,183) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,140,217 3,381,232 Purchase of flight equipment (3,956,671) (2,892,731) Proceeds from sale or disposal of assets 1,779,321 2,366,242 Prepayments on flight equipment (1,268,585) (947,419) Collections of finance and sales-type leases 91,918 74,207 Movement in restricted cash (35,276) 90,267 Other (38,102) (21,678) Net cash used in investing activities (3,427,395) (1,331,112) Issuance of debt 5,596,402 3,642,166 Repayment of debt (4,695,453) (5,213,724) Debt issuance costs paid (81,396) (34,687) Maintenance payments received 756,314 794,711 Maintenance payments returned (523,403) (505,407) Security deposits received 187,378 201,970 Security deposits returned (188,362) (270,575) Dividend paid to non-controlling interest holders (266) (10,501) Repurchase of shares and tax withholdings on share-based compensation (1,138,782) (1,021,119) Net cash used in financing activities (87,568) (2,417,166) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (374,746) (367,046) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,032) (605) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,035,447 2,403,098 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,659,669 $ 2,035,447

