International pharmaceutical company Midatech Pharma guided towards an increase in full-year US product sales of at least 29% on Wednesday, as expected. In a pre-close trading update, the Oxford based company announced sales from that country were expected to increase from £5.2m in 2016 to £6.7m, alongside an increase of at least 7% in total net revenues for the 12 months ending on 31 December from £6.9m to £7.4m. Jim Phillips, chief executive of Midatech Pharma, said: "With our two lead ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...