

Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $133.6 million, or $0.62 per share. This was up from $101.1 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $2.58 billion. This was up from $2.47 billion last year.



Molson Coors Brewing Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $133.6 Mln. vs. $101.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 32.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.62 vs. $0.47 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q4): $2.58 Bln vs. $2.47 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.5%



