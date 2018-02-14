

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alkermes plc (ALKS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $50.29 million, or $0.31 per share. This was higher than $23.26 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 29.0% to $275.37 million. This was up from $213.51 million last year.



Alkermes plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $50.29 Mln. vs. $23.26 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 116.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.31 vs. $0.15 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 106.7% -Revenue (Q4): $275.37 Mln vs. $213.51 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 29.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: (-$0.03) to (-$0.23) Full year revenue guidance: $975 - $1025 Mln



