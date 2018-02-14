

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $145 million, or $0.51 per share. This was up from $81 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $1.78 billion. This was up from $1.64 billion last year.



CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $145 Mln. vs. $81 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 79.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.51 vs. $0.29 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 75.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q4): $1.78 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.30 to $2.34



