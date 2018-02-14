

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) reported earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit dropped to $115.59 million, or $0.62 per share. This was down from $121.34 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Chimera Investment Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $115.59 Mln. vs. $121.34 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.62 vs. $0.65 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.61



