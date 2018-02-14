sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,62 Euro		+0,01
+0,07 %
WKN: A14Q9D ISIN: US16934Q2084 Ticker-Symbol: 4CR1 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,687
13,768
15:46
13,70
13,78
15:45
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION13,62+0,07 %