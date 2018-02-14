3i Infotech: New Brand Identity & Logo



MUMBAI, INDIA, Feb 14, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - 3i Infotech Ltd (BSE: 532628, NSE: 3IINFOTECH), a global Information Technology company, launched a new corporate logo that reflects both the evolution of the Company and its vision for the future.Over the last two decades, 3i Infotech, with its long-standing domain expertise, has become a recognized leader in providing IP based software solutions and a wide range of IT services. Its offerings have empowered business transformation for numerous organizations across geographies by helping them improve their processes and streamlining their operations.3i Infotech's new brand identity represents its successful and ongoing transition to a company with a distinctive portfolio of IT Products and Services that competes in key growth markets including Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Government, Manufacturing, Retail, Distribution, Telecom and Healthcare.Speaking on the rebranding efforts, Padmanabhan Iyer, MD & Global CEO, 3i Infotech, said "An ever-evolving business environment creates new possibilities for our clients. To keep pace with these changing times and technology, we at 3i Infotech remain ever sensitive to the needs of our customers, focused on providing them with solutions that comprehensively address their challenges, and unlock triggers to their growth."Our new brand identity represents our renewed commitment to our clients, our employees, and reflects how we want to be perceived - as a forward-thinking brand, dynamically keeping pace with the ever-changing technology landscape, which pushes boundaries and brings together the best of expertise, talent, products and services, creating outstanding results across the spectrum."The new corporate logo brings to life the brand's refreshed promise of creating new opportunities and value for its clients and underscores the strength and focus of its products and services portfolio. The distinctive colours represent a fresh approach, bringing vibrancy and dynamism to the brand, and stand for a new way of creating results. The distinctive typeface lends a modern, clean look and highlights the values of innovation, insight and integrity that are at the core of the Company's DNA.3i Infotech's new tagline, "Limitless Excellence" represents its passion and zeal to go beyond the expected and deliver extraordinary levels of performance using the combination of evolved products and services, exceptional customer engagement and deeper industry expertise.Along with the revamp of its corporate brand, 3i Infotech has also repositioned its services portfolio with the name Altiray. As an end to end IT service provider, delivering to perfection is at the core of the 3i Infotech team. The new name reflects this very strength and commitment to nimbly driving consistent, best-in-class outcomes for its services clients.The brand mark will be rolled out seamlessly across all offline and online platforms, in the coming months.About 3i InfotechHeadquartered in Mumbai, India since inception in 1993, the 3i Infotech has been committed to driving business value across all industry verticals. The Company has over 4800 employees in 18 offices across 11 countries, and over 1000+ customers in more than 50 countries across 4 continents. With a comprehensive set of IP based software solutions and a wide range of IT services, 3i Infotech has successfully transformed business operations of customers globally. The Company has a very strong foothold and customer base in North America, India, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South Asia with products and services which address the dynamic requirements of Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Government, Manufacturing, Retail, Distribution, Telecom and Healthcare. Flagship products include Amlock(R), Kastle(R), MFund(R), Orion(R) and Premia(R). A robust capability in the services domain is evident through consulting services, business optimization services and an extensive expertise in mobility, data analytics, big data, testing and application development services. Website: www.3i-infotech.comMedia Contact:Aparna VenkateshCorporate Communication3i Infotech Limitedaparna.venkatesh@3i-infotech.com / corporate@3i-infotech.comContact: +91-22 6792 8178Source: 3i InfotechCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.