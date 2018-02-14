sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

48,67 Euro		+0,43
+0,89 %
WKN: 879080 ISIN: US3873281071 Ticker-Symbol: GRG 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC48,67+0,89 %
LAYNE CHRISTENSEN COMPANY12,40+24,00 %