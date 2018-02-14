

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP, TAP-A, TPX.TO) said it is increasing its three-year cost savings target to $600 million of all-in savings to be delivered by 2019, due to the increased delivery of cost savings in 2017.



For the two remaining years of the program, the company's cost savings targets are $210 million in 2018 and $135 million in 2019, which reflects the acceleration of some savings into 2017 and 2018.



Further, the company said it is reducing its anticipated one-time costs to capture synergies to $250 million over the three-year savings program, down from $350 million previously. This new target is expected to be about 60 percent non-core operating expense and 40 percent capital spending.



