KFC in Poland surprises its fans with its latest release, a specially designed engagment ring in light of Valentines Day celebrations. The food supply chain claims that if fans met at a KFC restaurant, went there for a first date, or perhaps were brought together by a fierce passion for "juicy fried chicken" then the occasion deserves an unusual celebration.

This loveful ring will consist of two parts: first, the external layer made of gold with a fineness of 750, which will make fans think of a crunchy coating. Like the original KFC coating, which covers pieces of juicy chicken, its golden copy will boast some truly 'exceptional' elements. Inside is an engagement ring, platinum with a fineness of 950, set with nearly 150 small diamonds. That's not all, as the whole is crowned with a 0.7 carat diamond.

The global food chain says the special piece of jewellery is not to be missed by KFC fans who want to show their love to their significant other. KFC are yet to confirm any details ahead of the big release and the conditions for receiving the ring. According to KFC, couples who decide to tie the knot with the engagement ring can expect a special wedding surprise from the restaurant chain.

KFC is a global restaurant chain and QSR pioneer specialising in chicken. In Poland, the brand is operated by the AmRest Holding, which manages a network of over 240 KFC restaurants. http://www.kfc.pl/

AmRest Holdings SE is the largest publicly listed restaurant operator in East-Central Europe, managing brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks and Burger King. At present, the company runs a network of over 1600 restaurants in 16 countries.

