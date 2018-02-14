Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC Surgutneftegas (SGGD) OJSC Surgutneftegas: Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' 14-Feb-2018 / 13:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by OJSC "Surgutneftegas" OJSC "Surgutneftegas" has disclosed the Quarterly Report for IV Quarter 2017. Websites used to post the Report: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 A copy of the quarterly report is provided upon request of an interested party for a fee that shall not exceed the costs of making such copy. Date when the Issuer published the text of the Quarterly Report on the website: 14 February 2018. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: FR TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: LEI: 2138002GZLU65FR Sequence No.: 5205 End of Announcement EQS News Service 654223 14-Feb-2018

February 14, 2018 07:17 ET (12:17 GMT)