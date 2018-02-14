

WILSONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Flir Systems Inc. (FLIR) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $81.83 million, or $0.58 per share. This was up from $71.85 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $494.78 million. This was up from $474.74 million last year.



Flir Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $81.83 Mln. vs. $71.85 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.58 vs. $0.52 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.5% -Revenue (Q4): $494.78 Mln vs. $474.74 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.05 - $2.10 Full year revenue guidance: $1.73 - $1.76 Bln



