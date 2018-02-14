sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

IAR Systems Invites Visitors of Embedded World 2018 to IAR Tech Theatre Seminars

IAR Tech Theatre offers three full days of free seminars at IAR Systems' booth 4-216 at embedded world 2018 in Nuremberg, Germany

PR Newswire

UPPSALA, Sweden, Feb. 14, 2018

UPPSALA, Sweden, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, is proud to present IAR Tech Theatre, an extensive in-booth seminar program at embedded world 2018. During all three days of the exhibition, IAR Systems together with partners will share its expertise on functional safety, debugging and code quality, C/C++ development, security, and IoT platforms.

For the fifth year in a row, IAR Systems offers in-booth seminars at embedded world. This year, it is the most extensive seminar program IAR Systems has ever had. All seminars take place at booth 4-216. More information is available at www.iar.com/embeddedworld2018. The complete seminar program is:

Tuesday, February 27

10:00 - 10:20: Practical assistance to using a build toolchain in functional safety projects, Susanne Dahlén, Director of Engineering, IAR Systems

10:30 - 10:50: Code analysis at your desk vs. in the field, Michael, Fuhrmann, FAE, IAR Systems

11:00 - 11:20: How to migrate from GCC to IAR Embedded Workbench, David Källberg, FAE, IAR Systems

11:30 - 11:50: Secure your application from design to deployment, Haydn Povey, Founder and CTO, Secure Thingz

12:00 - 12:20: Prototyping Amazon FreeRTOS solutions using IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm, Richard Elberger, Partner Solutions Architect, Amazon Web Services

12:30 - 12:50: Ensuring the integrity and functional safety of your medical device, Shawn Prestridge, Senior FAE, IAR Systems

13:00 - 13:20: Working with ETM/SWO on high performance Cortex-M7 devices, David Källberg, FAE, IAR Systems

13:30 - 13:50: Running continuous integration tests in an automated way, Micael Borgefeldt, Product Manager, IAR Systems

14:00 - 14:20: Connect to the cloud - any cloud - with Express Logic's X-Ware IoT Platform, John Carbone, Director, Executive Staff, Express Logic

14:30 - 14:50: Use case: How DENSO leverages IAR Systems' tools to create safe and high performance automotive applications, Kiyofumi Uemura, Global Automotive Director, IAR Systems

15:00 - 15:20: Become highly efficient with big trace data, Shawn Prestridge, Senior FAE, IAR Systems

15:30 - 15:50: How to avoid common mistakes in your next C++ project, Bertil Spolander, Senior Software Engineer, IAR Systems

Wednesday, February 28

10:00 - 10:20: Ensuring the integrity and functional safety of your medical device, Shawn Prestridge, Senior FAE, IAR Systems

10:30 - 10:50: Working with ETM/SWO on high performance Cortex-M7 devices, David Källberg, FAE, IAR Systems

11:00 - 11:20: How to avoid common mistakes in your next C++ project, Bertil Spolander, Program Manager, IAR Systems

11:30 - 11:50: Adding security to your workflow to deliver trustworthy IoT solutions, Steve Pancoast, VP Software Engineering, Secure Thingz

12:00 - 12:20: Learn what's new in Amazon FreeRTOS, Richard Barry, Amazon FreeRTOS Principle Engineer, Amazon Web Services

12:30 - 12:50: Use case: How DENSO leverages IAR Systems' tools to create safe and high performance automotive applications, Kiyofumi Uemura, Global Automotive Director, IAR Systems

13:00 - 13:20: Become highly efficient with big trace data, Shawn Prestridge, Senior FAE, IAR Systems

13:30 - 13:50: How to migrate from GCC to IAR Embedded Workbench, David Källberg, FAE, IAR Systems

14:00 - 14:20: Secure your application from design to deployment, Haydn Povey, Founder and CTO, Secure Thingz

14:30 - 14:50: Practical assistance to using a build toolchain in functional safety projects, Susanne Dahlén, Director of Engineering, IAR Systems

15:00 - 15:20: Code analysis at your desk vs. in the field, Michael, Fuhrmann, FAE, IAR Systems

15:30 - 15:50: Running continuous integration tests in an automated way, Micael Borgefeldt, Product Manager, IAR Systems

Thursday, March 1

10:00 - 10:20: Use case: How DENSO leverages IAR Systems' tools to create safe and high performance automotive applications, Kiyofumi Uemura, Global Automotive Director, IAR Systems

10:30 - 10:50: Become highly efficient with big trace data, Shawn Prestridge, Senior FAE, IAR Systems

11:00 - 11:20: Running continuous integration tests in an automated way, Micael Borgefeldt, Product Manager, IAR Systems

11:30 - 11:50: A Modern Workflow: making the connection between design and manufacturing, Anthony Ambrose, President and CEO, Data I/O

12:00 - 12:20: Connect to the cloud - any cloud - with Express Logic's X-Ware IoT Platform, John Carbone, Director, Executive Staff, Express Logic

12:30 - 12:50: Practical assistance to using a build toolchain in functional safety projects, Susanne Dahlén, Director of Engineering, IAR Systems

13:00 - 13:20: Code analysis at your desk vs. in the field, Michael, Fuhrmann, FAE, IAR Systems

13:30 - 13:50: Bringing machine learning to the edge device, Tim Hartley, Senior Product Manager, Arm

14:00 - 14:20: Secure your application from design to deployment, Haydn Povey, Founder and CTO, Secure Thingz

14:30 - 14:50: Ensuring the integrity and functional safety of your medical device, Shawn Prestridge, Senior FAE, IAR Systems

15:00 - 15:20: Working with ETM/SWO on high performance Cortex-M7 devices, David Källberg, FAE, IAR Systems

15:30 - 15:50: How to avoid common mistakes in your next C++ project, Bertil Spolander, Program Manager, IAR Systems

IAR Systems is exhibiting at booth 4-216 at embedded world 2018, February 27 - March 1, in Nuremberg, Germany.

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, IAR Connect, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, IAR KickStart Kit, I-jet, I-jet Trace, I-scope, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other products names are trademarks of their respective owners.

IAR Systems contacts

AnnaMaria Tahlén
Media Relations
IAR Systems
Tel: +46-18-16-78-00
E-mail: annamaria.tahlen@iar.com

Stefan Skarin
CEO
IAR Systems
Tel: +46-18-16-78-00
E-mail: stefan.skarin@iar.com

