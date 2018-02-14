Frontier Strategy Group Acquires Ducker Worldwide

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Strategy Group (FSG), the leading information and advisory services partner to multinational company (MNC) executives operating in emerging markets, is acquiring Ducker Worldwide, a 56-year-old global business-to-business (B2B) research and consulting firm. In the short term, each company will continue to operate under its own brand, and a holding company, Ducker FSG Holdings, LLC, has been formed to manage the combined firms. It is headquartered in Washington, DC, and led by Richard Leggett as CEO. Joanne Ulnick, the CEO of Ducker Worldwide, will lead the Global Consulting practice of the combined firm and serve on the Board of Directors.

The combined company provides unrivalled market research and executive advisory services based on decades of experience supporting the strategic decisions of more than 700 companies. Client executives will benefit from the firm's broader expertise and geographic reach, more robust cloud-based technology platforms, expanded insight into customer behavior, and award-winning data and analyst insights spanning the B2B, healthcare, consumer, and private equity industries.

"This acquisition is designed to maximize the potential of our combined company to better serve our clients and accelerate growth," said Richard Leggett, CEO. "The demands of growth and forces of change facing multinational company executives and investment professionals get tougher every year, and by bringing together FSG and Ducker's highly complementary offerings, areas of expertise and global footprint, we can immediately provide a comprehensive set of solutions that address our clients' global strategic priorities and growth mandates."

"We are excited to add our deep industry expertise and proven delivery track record built over five decades to FSG's global network of multinational company clients," added Joanne Ulnick, Managing Principal of Global Consulting Solutions. "Together, our data sets, technological platforms, and subject-matter expertise will enable us to offer higher-value consulting and market research services designed specifically for today's business challenges."

Clients will continue to receive the insightful, personalized, responsive services they have come to expect from FSG and Ducker's consultants, analysts, and client service teams. Looking forward, the combined company is positioned to accelerate growth for clients by developing groundbreaking new products and services to meet the changing needs of multinational executives and investment professionals.

About Frontier Strategy Group

Over the past decade, FSG has become a proven leader in helping multinational executives outperform in emerging markets across Asia, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its consultants and analysts help power the growth mandates and decision processes of regional and corporate executives with an integrated solution of on-demand advisory support, award-winning data and market intelligence, white-glove service, executive roundtable forums, and tailored consulting services. FSG has built strong client communities in the healthcare, consumer products, industrials, and technology sectors. The company is based in Washington, DC, with offices in London, Singapore and New York.

About Ducker Worldwide

Ducker Worldwide, a premier business-to-business (B2B) consulting and research firm, is driven to help its clients achieve their most ambitious growth goals. Custom market intelligence, strategic consulting and transaction advisory services are delivered by fully engaged Ducker principals and a diverse team of global talent. With exclusive access to industry leaders and opportunities, Ducker applies robust analytics and critical thinking to every engagement, delivering unique, fact-based solutions for our clients - solutions that lead to superior commercial results. Ducker is headquartered in Detroit, Mich., with offices around the world, including Bangalore, Berlin, London, Paris and Shanghai. Founded by William H. Ducker in 1961, Ducker celebrates over 56 years in business.

