Europe adult diapers market size was valued around USD 14 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 16 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.88% between 2018 and 2023.

Due to growing aging population, urbanization and increased awareness of treatment methods for urinary incontinence, Economic affluence, Improvements in the healthcare sector, losing social stigma for incontinence are expected to be the major drivers for the global adult diaper market. Existing baby diaper manufacturing companies are foraying in adult diaper as it will have wide opportunities during forecast period. The report has segmented the market on the basis of type into baby and adult diapers.

The baby diapers has further been categorised as disposable diapers, training diapers, cloth diapers, baby swim pants and biodegradable diapers; Currently, disposable diapers account for the majority share of 68% to the total market share of baby diapers in Europe. Country-wise, UK is the market leader followed by France having higher birth rate as compared to other European countries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology

3. Abbreviations

4. Global Diaper Market Outlook

5. Global Baby Diaper Market Outlook

6. Europe Baby Diaper Market Outlook

7. Global Adult Diaper Market Outlook

8. Global Diaper Market Dynamics

9. Market Trends Developments

10. Competitive Landscape

Domtar Corporation

Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Hengan International Group Company Limited

Kao Corporation

Kimberly Clark Corporation

Ontex Group

P&G

Principle Business Enterprises, Inc

SCA Hygiene

Unicharm Corporation

