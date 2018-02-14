This Marijuana Company Is Striking All the Right Notes Ahead of Legalization DayMarijuana stocks are the gravy train that everyone wants to ride in 2018. This is the year that the North American marijuana industry runs at full throttle. There's one potential highflier that we've been keenly watching as this industry blooms: MedReleaf Corp (OTCMKTS:MEDFF), (TSE:LEAF).Before we divulge more on our MedReleaf stock forecast for 2018, let me rehash three interesting developments that have taken place this year.On January 1, 2018, the first-ever legal recreational marijuana sales in the United States took place in California. Lineups were seen outside.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...