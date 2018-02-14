Bestseller Improves Business Intelligence and Innovation with Centric Software

Centric Software is delighted to announce the release of a success story video about its customer, Bestseller.

"Before using Centric, teams maintained data in separate places," explains Dan Friis, CEO at Bestseller Fashion Group China (BFGC). BFGC markets clothing and accessories in more than 6,000 stores in China, under five Bestseller brands (Only, Jack Jones, Vero Moda, Selected and Name IT) as well as the independent J. Lindeberg brand.

"Data consistency was a big issue for us. After using Centric for a couple of seasons, things have completely changed. Communication across teams became a lot smoother. People can rely on the information they get and really focus their energy on being efficient and creative."

"The part we like best about Centric is its configurability. This creates huge value for us by cutting development costs and reducing speed to market," explains Liu Ming, Executive Assistant to CEO, Project Owner at Bestseller. "We also like the fact that it is a cloud-based solution. This means that the platform is accessible anytime, anywhere from around the globe without degradation in performance."

Bestseller Fashion Group China (www.bestseller.com

Bestseller Fashion Group China (BSFG), member of the Bestseller Group, Denmark, bestseller.com, is a clothing and accessories company owned by the Holch Povlsen family, Denmark, and two Danish business partners, Dan Friis and Allan Warburg, in China.The group designs collections for more than 6,000 stores in China. Merete Bech Povlsen and Troels Holch Povlsen founded Bestseller, a family-owned clothing and accessories company, in Denmark in 1975. Bestseller provides fast, affordable fashion for women, men, teens and children. Headquartered in Brande, Denmark, Bestseller markets its products online, in more than 3,000 branded chain stores, and in 12,000 multi-brand and department stores worldwide.

Centric Software (www.centricsoftware.com

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley and offices in trend capitals around the world, Centric Software provides a Digital Transformation Platform for the most prestigious names in fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods. Centric Visual Innovation Platform (VIP) is a visual, fully digital collection of boards for touch-based devices like iPad, iPhone and large-scale, touch-screen televisions. Centric VIP transforms decision making and automates execution to truly collapse time to market and distance to trend. Centric's flagship product lifecycle management (PLM) platform, Centric 8, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, business planning, quality, and collection management functionality tailored for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric SMB packages extended PLM including innovative technology and key industry learnings tailored for small businesses.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards, including the Frost Sullivan Global Product Differentiation Excellence Award in Retail, Fashion, and Apparel PLM in 2016 and Frost Sullivan's Global Retail, Fashion, and Apparel PLM Product Differentiation Excellence Award in 2012. Red Herring named Centric to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015, and 2016.

Centric is a registered trademark of Centric Software. All other brands and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

