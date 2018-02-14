Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their most recent whitepaper on the important factors influencing price elasticity. A small change in price does not always induce the same proportionate change in demand. Consequently, the elasticity of demand is different for different goods and services.

Price elasticity is used to find the price point of maximum profitability, which is the point where lower demand and sales neutralize increased prices and margins. The current pricing can then be compared with the ideal price point to see what products are under- or over-priced. Quantzig has listed some other significant factors that influence both the stats generated and the actual consumer behavior.

According to the price elasticity experts at Quantzig, "Not all pricing options will have the same impact. Businesses need to understand how consumers react to what exact change your brand makes for its products."

Important factors influencing the price elasticity:

Consumer Segment Consumer shopping for a particular brand or feature will be less price sensitive compared to those who are merely looking for low price products.

