Global Textured Soy Protein Market 2018-2022 to Grow at a CAGR of 9.5%

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Textured Soy Protein Market by Type (Non-GMO, Conventional, and Organic), Application (Food (Meat Substitutes, Dairy Alternatives, Infant Nutrition, Bakery) and Feed), Source (Concentrates, Isolates, and Flour), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The textured soy protein market is estimated at USD 1.73 billion in 2017 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017, to reach USD 2.73 billion by 2022.
The market is primarily driven by factors such as growth in demand for protein-rich foods and growing health-conscious population. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market due to the increased awareness of protein-enhanced foods among buyers in China and India. One of the major restraints in the growth of the textured soy protein market is the stringent government regulations for genetically modified crops.
On the basis of type, the non-GMO segment dominated the textured soy protein market. Non-GMO textured soy proteins are high protein products which are also rich in dietary fibers and minerals and contain no cholesterol, lactose, or casein. The major benefit of non-GMO textured soy protein over meat is that it contains no saturated fat.
Based on source, the soy protein isolates segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecasted period. Soy protein isolates are used to improve the texture of meat products, as well as to increase protein content, enhance moisture retention, and for emulsification. The additional benefit of using soy protein isolates is their bland taste and high protein content.
On the basis of application, the meat substitutes segment accounted for the largest share in the textured soy protein market in 2017. The meaty taste and meat-like texture of textured organic soy protein are the key factors driving the market growth.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast, owing to the increase in consumer awareness and vegan population and the increased consumption of textured soy protein. The food & beverages market in the Asia Pacific region is currently undergoing a significant transformation in response to rapid urbanization and diet diversification.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Inexpensive Source of Protein
- High Nutritional Value of Soy
- Preferred Alternative for Meat & Dairy Products
- Growing Health-Conscious Population
Restraints
- Stringent Government Regulations for Genetically Modified Crops
Opportunities
- Demand for Plant-Based Protein as A Result of the Growing Vegan Population
- Growing End-Use Applications
- Increase in Soybean Production and Consumption in Emerging Markets
Challenges
- Unpleasant Flavor of Soy Products
- Low Consumer Awareness
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Textured Soy Protein Market, by Type
7 Textured Soy Protein Market, by Source
8 Textured Soy Protein Market, by Application
9 Textured Soy Protein Market, by Region
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
- ADM
- Bremil Group
- Cargill
- Crown Soya Protein Group
- DowDuPont
- Dutch Protein & Services
- Hung Yang Foods
- Linyi Shansong Biological Products
- Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech
- Sonic Biochem
- Victoria Group
- Wilmar International
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/csgmn8/global_textured?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716