Global Textured Soy Protein Market 2018-2022 to Grow at a CAGR of 9.5%

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Textured Soy Protein Market by Type (Non-GMO, Conventional, and Organic), Application (Food (Meat Substitutes, Dairy Alternatives, Infant Nutrition, Bakery) and Feed), Source (Concentrates, Isolates, and Flour), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The textured soy protein market is estimated at USD 1.73 billion in 2017 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017, to reach USD 2.73 billion by 2022.

The market is primarily driven by factors such as growth in demand for protein-rich foods and growing health-conscious population. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market due to the increased awareness of protein-enhanced foods among buyers in China and India. One of the major restraints in the growth of the textured soy protein market is the stringent government regulations for genetically modified crops.

On the basis of type, the non-GMO segment dominated the textured soy protein market. Non-GMO textured soy proteins are high protein products which are also rich in dietary fibers and minerals and contain no cholesterol, lactose, or casein. The major benefit of non-GMO textured soy protein over meat is that it contains no saturated fat.

Based on source, the soy protein isolates segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecasted period. Soy protein isolates are used to improve the texture of meat products, as well as to increase protein content, enhance moisture retention, and for emulsification. The additional benefit of using soy protein isolates is their bland taste and high protein content.

On the basis of application, the meat substitutes segment accounted for the largest share in the textured soy protein market in 2017. The meaty taste and meat-like texture of textured organic soy protein are the key factors driving the market growth.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast, owing to the increase in consumer awareness and vegan population and the increased consumption of textured soy protein. The food & beverages market in the Asia Pacific region is currently undergoing a significant transformation in response to rapid urbanization and diet diversification.

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Inexpensive Source of Protein

High Nutritional Value of Soy

Preferred Alternative for Meat & Dairy Products

Growing Health-Conscious Population

Restraints



Stringent Government Regulations for Genetically Modified Crops

Opportunities



Demand for Plant-Based Protein as A Result of the Growing Vegan Population

Growing End-Use Applications

Increase in Soybean Production and Consumption in Emerging Markets

Challenges



Unpleasant Flavor of Soy Products

Low Consumer Awareness

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Textured Soy Protein Market, by Type



7 Textured Soy Protein Market, by Source



8 Textured Soy Protein Market, by Application



9 Textured Soy Protein Market, by Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



ADM

Bremil Group

Cargill

Crown Soya Protein Group

DowDuPont

Dutch Protein & Services

Hung Yang Foods

Linyi Shansong Biological Products

Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech

Sonic Biochem

Victoria Group

Wilmar International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/csgmn8/global_textured?w=5

