London equity markets had extended gains by midday on Wednesday, taking their cue from another positive close on Wall Street as investors looked ahead to key US inflation figures. The FTSE 100 was up 0.8% to 7,221.89, while the pound slipped to a five-week low against the euro as investors took in a speech by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Brexit. Sterling was off 0.3% against the euro and the dollar at 1.1218 and 1.3847, respectively, as Johnson said Brexit was a cause for "hope not fear". ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...