sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,82 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0MRA0 ISIN: IE00B1WV4493 Ticker-Symbol: OIZ 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC5,820,00 %