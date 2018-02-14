Origin Enterprises announced on Wednesday that chief financial officer Imelda Hurley has indicated her intention to step down from the board on 28 February. Hurley, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland, joined the Origin board in August 2014 and was previously chief financial officer and head of corporate social responsibility at PCH International Holdings in Hong Kong. She leaves the company in order to pursue "other business, academic and personal interests" ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...