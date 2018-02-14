Kurdistan-focused oil and gas business Genel Energy updated investors on the status of its oil reserves on Wednesday after a competent persons report on its assets revealed a significant increase in oil resources at its Bina Bawi project. Bina Bawi gross 2C light oil resources had been estimated to be in the vicinity of 37.1m barrels of oil, compared to the 13m initially estimated back in 2013. Taq Taq reserves were revised down to 54.7m from 59.1m and Miran West resources also saw a major drop, ...

