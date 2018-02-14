AIM-listed Botswana Diamonds has raised £500,000 through the placing of new ordinary shares at 1p each to help fund ongoing diamond exploration in South Africa and Botswana and for additional working capital purposes. The placing shares represent around 9.8% of the company's enlarged issued share capital. On Tuesday, Botswana Diamonds said it had started work on its joint venture with Alrosa, to follow-up on 15 previously identified priority geophysical targets in the Central Kalahari Game ...

