Dataiku Goes Global After Doubling in Size and Tripling their Revenue in 2017

After nearly doubling the size of their company and partnering with major new customers in 2017, the data science software company plans to accelerate product development with a focus on deep learning, AI, and deployment to production

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following unprecedented growth in 2017, Dataiku - one of the world's fastest-growing data science software companies - unveils plans to focus their trajectory on product development that brings machine learning (ML), deep learning, and artificial intelligence (AI) to people across even more businesses worldwide.

In 2017, the company raised a $28 million Series-B funding round, established their global headquarters in New York and expanded into Asia, almost doubled in the size of their staff, and tripled their revenue thanks to major customer wins from globally recognized companies such as General Electric, Unilever, and Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC).

Dataiku will build on this momentum in 2018 with a larger focus on providing a shortcut to ML/AI deployment and management, allowing their customers to stay agile and competitive in an ever-shifting market.

"Our success in 2017, and more importantly, the success of our customers, has only solidified our view on the importance of having a centralized, controlled environment and a unified visual abstraction for analytics," said Florian Douetteau, CEO of Dataiku.

"For the year to come, building on the certainty that AI, deep learning, and the deployment of these technologies will be a crucial facet of every business' long-term success, we want to develop even more features that help companies execute. That means providing a means for reuse and automation as well as a way to centrally manage ML/AI models and update them from one location to allow for quick iteration. Ultimately, we're focusing this year on making these technologies even easier to use by continuing to enable people (whether technical or not) to work faster and smarter."

Dataiku 4.1, released in November 2017, was designed to accelerate scalable deployment while maintaining the powerful core functionalities of the platform for customers who often have hundreds of users across their organizations. Dataiku customers now range from SMBs to major Fortune 500 companies with a global presence, including: General Electric, Unilever, Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), Santander, Sephora, Telia, KUKA, Ubisoft, Ferratum Bank, OVH, Hyundai Steel, and more.

"Dataiku is in the early of stages of our vision for what we believe our product will become, which is the essential hub for the deployment of data science, ML, and AI at scale within a global organization," said Douetteau. "Over the coming year, we will continue to help businesses move faster along their data and analytics journey."

In July of 2017, Dataiku officially announced they had moved their headquarters to downtown New York. Moving into 2018, the company will expand into the APAC region while moving into additional European markets.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is a unique advanced analytics software solution that enables companies to build and deliver their own data products more efficiently. Thanks to a collaborative and team-based user interface for data scientists and beginner analysts, to a unified framework for both development and deployment of data projects, and to immediate access to all the features and tools required to design data products from scratch, users can easily apply machine learning and data science techniques to all types, sizes, and formats of raw data to build and deploy predictive data flows.