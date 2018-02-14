Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2018) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Lawrence Roulston of WestBay Research has written an in-depth report (the "Roulston Report") on the Company reviewing each of the Company's exploration projects, but with emphasis on the Newmont Lake Project in the Golden Triangle of BC. The Roulston Report was paid for by the Company. The Roulston Report in its entirety can be found on the Romios website www.romios.com and can be accessed through the following link: www.romios.com/i/pdf/9414-Romios-Report-by-Lawrence-Roulston.pdf .

The Roulston Report is a thorough review of the current standing of the Company's properties and details the extensive amount of exploration work completed, and the plan to move to further drilling and development of the NI 43-101 resource.

Thomas Skimming, P.Eng, a Director of Romios and a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in the Roulston Report.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc., a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company established in 1995, is engaged in precious and base metal exploration primarily focused on gold, silver and copper on its properties in the Golden Triangle area, northwestern British Columbia. In addition to the Lundmark-Akow Lake and Hislop properties in Ontario, Romios has other property interests in Quebec and Nevada.

