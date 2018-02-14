sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,47 Euro		-0,04
-2,65 %
WKN: 856099 ISIN: US3135861090 Ticker-Symbol: FNM 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,467
1,493
17:56
1,47
1,49
18:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION1,47-2,65 %