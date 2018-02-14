ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/18 -- ADP's complete suite of human capital management (HCM) solutions is a leader in helping enterprises navigate the barriers to doing business in today's global economy, according to a new vendor profile from Constellation Research, a Silicon Valley-based research and advisory firm. Constellation Research has also listed ADP on its shortlists for Global HCM Suites and Talent Management Suites for Q1 2018, which are compiled through conversations with clients and independent analysis.

"In the last few years the vendor has been able to jolt its organization to build innovative products at scale, largely jumpstarting the process with its Innovation Centers, which are sprinkled across the world," said Holger Mueller, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research. "Regarding big data, machine learning, artificial intelligence, UX and similar innovative topics, ADP has done more basic research and validation than most of its peers."

In most market segments that Constellation tracks for HCM software, ADP is on the firm's lists as a top vendor to consider. Below are areas Constellation identified as key differentiators for ADP in the marketplace based on conversations with enterprise decision-makers and software selection exercises:

Big Data: ADP DataCloud is the largest repository for payroll information available worldwide, based on 30+ million individuals paid monthly by ADP. No other vendor has the accuracy and volume of data to deliver benchmarking.

User Experience: Over the last two years, a new user experience was rolled out across ADP's product line, which today has one of the most modern, consistent UX experiences among available HCM products.

Talent Focused on the Future: The integration that ADP has done between TMBC, the ADP talent management products, and the ADP DataCloud is one of the most promising combinations to solve the current talent management challenges.

Ecosystem: Critical to long term business success is a large ecosystem of partners that complement products and services, and the ADP Marketplace makes it easy for customers to find, procure, and implement partner solutions.

Compliance DNA: ADP is one of the earliest and fastest vendors to understand compliance and legal changes relevant to the HR market.

Payroll Leadership: ADP is the only payroll provider that has double-digit market penetration for payroll processing and enterprises trust ADP more than any other payroll vendor across the globe.

Scale and Global Presence: ADP is the largest stand-alone HCM vendor worldwide. For enterprises, ADP is the safe choice to make regarding HCM automation (talent management, workforce management, benefits).

Humanity Behind Technology: ADP's implementation and service organization's Accountability, Adaptability, and Experience are a welcome change from the more transaction-oriented and post-sale hangover that is often experienced in enterprise software relationships.

The profile also points to the ADP leadership team's long-term tenure, experience and repeated success, as critical factors in client confidence in HCM purchasing decisions. Constellation credits ADP management with developing a winning innovation strategy that has transformed the company into the leading HCM provider it is today.

"At ADP, we know how people work and understand how that will evolve," said Stuart Sackman, corporate vice president, ADP Global Product and Technology. "We are focused on innovating for the future of how work gets done to help our clients anticipate and address these shifts. It is an honor to be recognized as a leading, next-generation HCM vendor by Constellation because it means our human-centric innovation focus is translating into success for our clients."

