New software platform brings significant efficiency gains to Ceva

Anaqua, Inc., a leading provider of intellectual property management software and services, today announced that Ceva Santé Animale, one of the world's fastest growing animal healthcare companies, has entered into a multi-year agreement to use the ANAQUA IP platform to manage its global portfolio of patents, inventions, trademarks, and awards.

Headquartered in France, Ceva has 12 research and development centers, 25 production sites and more than 5,000 employees across more than 100 countries worldwide. With a sizeable and growing portfolio of patents, trademarks and inventions, Ceva was seeking to upgrade its IP management systems and bring all of its IP assets onto a single platform, thereby increasing efficiency, saving time and reducing costs.

"With Anaqua's unified IP management software, Ceva will be able to better manage the innovation process and more easily track the status of their valuable IP assets worldwide," said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. "Ceva has a truly global network of R&D teams who work together to keep shifting the boundaries of science, and we are looking forward to supporting their IP and innovation."

Anaqua's software will manage all of Ceva's IP assets through a sole system across the entire company. It will substantially automate and streamline daily docketing operations and provide flexible, reliable and updated reporting tools for its IP decisions.

ABOUT ANAQUA

The most innovative companies in the world innovate with Anaqua. Its simplified software platform combines insight from big data analytics with critical tools, best practice workflows and advanced services. Today, the Anaqua software manages nearly 25% of the world's IP. Many of the best-known brands and most innovative products were conceptualized, evaluated, protected and monetized through the ANAQUA platform. Founded in 2004 by IP leaders from The Coca-Cola Company, Ford Motor Company and British American Tobacco, Anaqua is a privately held company headquartered in Boston (U.S.) with offices across Europe and Asia. For additional information, please visit www.anaqua.com.

ABOUT CEVA

Ceva Santé Animale is a global veterinary healthcare company, focused on research, development, production and marketing of pharmaceutical products and vaccines for companion animals, livestock, swine and poultry. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Libourne, France, Ceva has a presence in 110 countries. With a proven record of double-digit growth, Ceva is the world's fastest growing top 10 animal healthcare companies. Ceva Chairman and CEO is Marc Prikazsky.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180214005036/en/

Contacts:

Anaqua

Tony Catinella, 617-375-2626

Public Relations Manager

acatinella@Anaqua.com