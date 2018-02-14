B.Yond will conduct a live and interactive demonstration of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution at Mobile World Congress on Thursday, March 1, at 10 am CET in Hall 8.0 NEXTech Theatre F. Johnny Ghibril, Vice President of Data Science and Solutions Architecture, will lead the audience through a series of media streaming scenarios as B.Yond's AI solution dynamically predicts patterns in real-time, based on audience behavioral data. B.Yond is a MWC Power Hour Sponsor and its C-level executives will be available to discuss the impact of The Infinite Network, latest AI and machine learning technologies and how operators can capitalize network automation.

WHAT: "Breaking All the Rules with AI Predictions" will unveil the journey to The Infinite Network. The audience participates in a live, interactive demonstration of B.Yond's AI solution, which dynamically predicts usage patterns in real-time. The presentation will show how networks, with fixed resources running reactive rules-based systems, are unable to dynamically scale for workloads that change dynamically. Current high-touch network management model impacts OpEx, CapEx, network performance and, user experience. B.Yond's elastic AI/ML predictive model addresses these challenges in an environment where networks are facing skyrocketing demand from over-the-top (OTT) services. WHO: Johnny Ghibril, Vice President of Data Science and Solutions Architecture, is responsible for designing AI-based automation solutions for service providers and Global 500 enterprises. Ghibril helps carriers define their data strategies, infrastructure design and solutions development to drive improvements for network optimization and customer experience. Ghibril received a BA in Computer Science from American University of Beirut. He currently is working on his Master's in Medical Informatics from Northwestern University. WHEN: Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 10 am CET in Hall 8.0 NEXTech Theatre F WHERE: Hall 8.0 NEXTech Theatre F Fira Gran Via Av. Joan Carles I, 64 08908 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona To register for the session, click here.

About B.Yond

B.Yond enables service providers and Global 500 enterprises to transform to a software-driven world via network automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning. B.Yond is focused on a new network that can deliver real-time interactive, ultra-low latency, high reliability applications with mega scalability on demand, ubiquity in presence, and the ability to launch services instantaneously anytime, anywhere-this is The Infinite Network. For more information, please visit www.b-yond.com.

