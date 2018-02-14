The GVC3210 offers a powerful, Android-based video conferencing device with built-in WiFi support and state-of-the-art audio/video processing capability

Grandstream Networks Inc., connecting the world since 2002 with award-winning SIP unified communication solutions, today announced a new video conferencing endpoint. The GVC3210, the latest addition to Grandstream's GVC series of video conferencing solutions, is an ideal choice for businesses looking for a high-quality yet price-friendly solution for their small-to-medium sized conference rooms. This powerful yet easy-to-use video conferencing device works with many third-party SIP-based platforms, including Broadsoft and Asterisk, and runs on the Android operating system, allowing use of popular applications such as Skype and Google Hangouts. It also offers plug-and-play use with IPVideoTalk, Grandstream's cloud based Web/video collaboration service.

The GVC3210 features a sleek design, crisp, high quality audio and video, and a plethora of productivity features including:

16M pixel CMOS sensor with ePTZ and a wide-angle lens with 90+ degree field of view

Supports up to 4K Ultra HD video resolution with dual-stream, HEVC (H.265) and H.264 video codecs, as well as wide-band voice codec such as Opus, G.722.1, G.722.1c, G.722, and G.711, etc.

Integrated 4-microphone array with Grandstream's advanced acoustic echo cancellation, beam forming, and Noise-Shield technology

Runs on Android 6.0 with full access to the millions of apps in the Google Play Store

Integrated dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi for easy wireless connections and built-in Bluetooth for use with Bluetooth headset, speakers, microphones, keyboards, mobile devices, and more

Miracast for wireless content sharing from a PC or mobile device

Included Bluetooth/IR based remote control with multi-touch touchpad

2 HDMI outputs to support simultaneous display of 2 independent 1080p video streams

Gigabit network port, built-in speaker, 1 HDMI input port, 2 USB ports, and an SD card slot

"The addition of the GVC3210 marks the next step in the expansion of Grandstream's portfolio of video conferencing solutions," said David Li, CEO of Grandstream. "This sleek, streamlined device adds a smaller-profile model to our GVC series as a high-quality yet easy-to-use conferencing tool for the small-to-medium conferencing rooms. We are very excited about the potential the GVC3210 offers to make state-of-the-art visual collaboration experiences easier and more attainable to businesses than ever before."

Product Resources

Click here to visit the product page for the GVC3210, which includes product datasheets as well as links to technical resources, guides and firmware.

Price and Availability

The GVC3210 is generally available for purchase now through Grandstream's worldwide distribution channels at a list price of $999 USD.

ABOUT GRANDSTREAM NETWORKS

Grandstream Networks, Inc. has been connecting the world since 2002 with SIP Unified Communications products and solutions that allow businesses to be more productive than ever before. Our award-winning solutions serve the small and medium business and enterprises markets and have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability and innovation. Grandstream solutions lower communication costs, increase security protection and enhance productivity. Their open standard SIP-based products offer broad interoperability throughout the industry, along with unrivaled features and flexibility. Visit www.grandstream.com for more information or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

*Android and Hangouts are registered trademarks of Google, Inc.

*Skype is a Registered Trademark of Microsoft, Inc.

