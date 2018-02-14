Magnesium-ion Technology Poised Take on Lithium for Safer, Cheaper Batteries

PALM BEACH, Florida, February 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Junior Miners are taking note - A team of scientists at the Joint Center for Energy Storage Research have recently discovered a fast magnesium-ion solid-state conductor that will go a long way towards making non-flammable batteries with more capacity. Researchers are settling on magnesium scandium selenide spinel, which has an ion mobility comparable to electrolytes found in lithium ion batteries. Currently, lithium-ion technology dominates; however, the safety and long-term supply of lithium remains a serious concern. Magnesium is more abundant than lithium and also has a higher melting point than other materials. Apart from being much safer for consumer applications, magnesium-ion technology is appealing fundamentally because each magnesium ion gives up two electrons per ion - twice the charge, whereas each lithium ion gives up only one. Active in the mining industry today includes: Maxtech Ventures Inc. (CSE: MVT) (OTC: MTEHF) (Frankfurt: M1N), Glencore Plc (OTC: GLNCY) (LSE: GLEN), Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM), First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTC: FQVLF) (TSX: FM), Katanga Mining Limited (OTC: KATFF) (TSX: KAT).

Maxtech Ventures Inc. (CSE: MVT) (OTC: MTEHF) (Frankfurt: M1N), is pleased to announce that it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Kiuso Corporation of Toronto, Canada and Kabwe, Zambia. Maxtech and Kiuso Corporation have entered into a strategic cooperation agreement to form the foundation for business development opportunities enabling the joint exploration, evaluation, development and potential acquisition for manganese and other battery metals such as vanadium, in Zambia. The agreement provides a framework for the opportunity for Kiuso to be able to access projects currently under exploration by Kiuso or under negotiation that it may normally not be able to because of this strategic agreement. The term of the agreement is 5 years.



Zambia is a lucrative jurisdiction for copper and high grade manganese occurrences in pockets throughout the country. In addition to the metallic vanadates of lead, copper, and zinc, which occur in Namibia (southwest Africa) and Zambia, there are also large resources of vanadium-bearing ore in these jurisdictions. Finding vanadium when assaying manganese in Zambia is quite common and taking it into solution as a by-product may be a possibility as Maxtech explores for battery metals in the country." Read this and more news for Maxtech at:http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/mvt.html

Peter Wilson, CEO of Maxtech said, "This new strategic alliance in Zambia provides a unique opportunity for Maxtech to expand its established high grade manganese claims into other battery metals. The Company has begun research and preliminary due diligence on potential areas of interest with GeoQuest for acquisition in Zambia. With the addition of the Kiuso team on the ground, Maxtech wil be able to evaluate opportunities quickly. "



In other mining developments in the markets:

Glencore Plc (OTC: GLNCY) (LSE: GLEN.L) will be announcing its Preliminary Results 2017 on Wednesday, 21 February 2018. The Preliminary Results 2017 announcement will be screened by the Regulatory News Service of the London Stock Exchange and will be available on our website at 7.00 am UK. Webcast - A live webcast starting at 8.00 am UK will be accessible at: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/vkw6s4h3 - Dial in - Participants to dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time using the number / Conference ID listed here: http://www.glencore.com/media/news/p/preliminary-results-2017-presentation-on-wednesday-21-february-2018.

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) was recently recognized for top performance in the mining sector in The Sustainability Yearbook 2018. The Yearbook is published by RobecoSAM, a sustainability investment firm that manages one of the most comprehensive databases of financially material sustainability information in the world. RobecoSAM's assessment is used to determine the composition of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), which ranked Newmont as the mining industry's overall leader in 2015, 2016 and 2017. "We're honored to be recognized as a mining industry leader in sustainability by RobecoSAM," said Gary Goldberg, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Mining is a long-term business and our ability to create value - which we've done for nearly a century and plan to do far into the future - rests on our ability to operate responsibly. That means protecting the health and safety of our people, minimizing our impact on the environment throughout the mine life cycle, and sharing the wealth our business generates fairly with investors, employees, host communities and governments."

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTC: FQVLF) (TSX: FM.TO) recently announced that its Board of Directors has approved the expansion of Cobre Panama's throughput capacity, by 15%, to 85 million tonnes per annum ("mtpa") and upgrades to certain areas to accommodate a further increase to 100 mtpa after year 2022. The Board has also approved additional initiatives aimed at achieving a smooth and efficient commissioning and ramp-up phase. Altogether, Cobre Panama's total development capital is now estimated at $6.3 billion with an improved capital intensity of $18,000 per tonne of annual copper produced, assuming an annual production rate of 350,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate.

Katanga Mining Limited (OTC: KATFF) (TSX: KAT.TO) recently released its ore reserve and mineral resource estimates as at Dec. 31, 2017. Over all, the measured and indicated mineral resource for Kamoto Copper Company SA (KCC) (in which the company has a 75-per-cent interest) increased by 7.7 million tonnes since Dec. 31, 2016, consisting of the following: Changes in the indicated mineral resource are related to the addition of 7.8 million tonnes in the Kamoto interim tailings dam (KITD), as a result of the 2017 drilling program. Changes in the indicated mineral resource for the KOV open pit, KOV underground and KTE are related to a decrease of 100,000 tonnes due to mining depletion during 2017.

