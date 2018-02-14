In Vivo Toxicology Market Worth 6.14 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research "In Vivo Toxicology Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables (Animal models, Reagents & Kits)), Testing type (Chronic, Sub-chronic), Toxicity Endpoints (Immunotoxicity, Systemic, DART), Testing Facility (Outsourced, In-house) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to reach USD 6.14 Billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 4.40 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.9%. The key factors driving the growth of this market include increasing pharmaceutical R&D activities, mandatory government regulations for animal testing, innovations in animal models, and the development of exclusive in vivo toxicology tests.

Browse 124 tables and38 figures spread through 196 pages and in-depth TOC on"In Vivo Toxicology Market"

The consumables segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market

Based on product, theIn Vivo Toxicology Market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is further divided into reagents & kits and animal models. In 2017, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of theIn Vivo Toxicology Market owing to the increasing R&D funding for the development of new transgenic animal models, advancements in the development of genetically modified animals, increasing usage of reagents and kits for biological sample analysis.

By testing type, sub-acute toxicity testing to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

TheIn Vivo Toxicology Market is segmented by testing type into chronic, sub-chronic, sub-acute, and acute toxicology testing. In 2017, the sub-acute toxicity testing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of during the forecast period. Growth in this market is attributed to the increasing focus on neurological and anti-viral drug research, which requires more than two weeks of toxicity studies.

The US is expected to dominate the In Vivo Toxicology Market in 2017

In 2017, the US is estimated to account for the largest share of theIn VivoToxicology Market, followed by Germany and the UK. However, China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as rising R&D funding and collaborations; initiatives by the Chinese government to promote life science research; and the strong trend of commercialization of biotechnology research are contributing to the growth of the In Vivo Toxicology Market in China.

The major players in the global In Vivo Toxicology Market include Thermo Fisher (US), Danaher (US), Charles River (US), Covance (LabCorp), and The Jackson Laboratory (US).

